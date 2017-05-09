Valley teen helps police make arrest with her cellphonePosted: Updated:
Power of 2: Empowering you to be safeMore>>
Valley teen helps police make arrest with her cellphone
A valley teen is talking for the very first time about how she kept her cool and helped police arrest a Maricopa man for child prostitution.More >
Power of 2: Empowering you to be safe
All this week, 3TV and CBS 5 join forces to give Arizona families expert safety advice. We're equipping you with the tools to help protect yourself and your loved ones. We'll also share real survival stories from Valley crime victims. Find out what they want you to know.More >
Guns in the home can create hazards for kids, adults alike
One recent study indicated that having a gun in the home can increase by 50 percent the likelihood someone in that home will die from a gunshot wound. While advocates on both sides argue over whether stats like that one are accurate or exaggerated, two numbers are not up for debate: 147 and 124. They are the numbers of children who were injured and killed in unintended shootings last year.More >
Safety and security: Phoenix offers free self-defense classes (part 2)
If you were attacked, would you know how to defend yourself? The City of Phoenix is offering free self-defense classes called "Don't be a Victim!" It teaches anyone, children, adults and seniors of any body size and strength to defend themselves with everyday objects, like markers for example. Visit www.phoenix.gov/defense to sign up and for more information.More >
Power of 2: Empowering you to be safe
All this week, 3TV and CBS 5 join forces to give Arizona families expert safety advice. We're equipping you with the tools to help protect yourself and your loved ones. We'll also share real survival stories from Valley crime victims. Find out what they want you to know.More >
Safety and security: Phoenix offers free self-defense classes
If you were attacked, would you know how to defend yourself? The city of Phoenix if offering free self-defense classes called "Don't be a Victim!" It teaches anyone, children, adults, and seniors of any body size and strength to defend themselves with everyday objects, like markers for example. Visit phoenix.gov/defense to sign up and for more information.More >
