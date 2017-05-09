Suspected serial shooter victim's mother speaks: 'I have closure'

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Jesse Olivas, 22, was gunned down near his Maryvale home in January of last year. The case remained open for more than a year and his mother, Lydia Lopez, prayed each day that a break in the case would come.
"I prayed every single day because it happened just down the street. I couldn't pass by the corner for a long time," Lopez said.
The big break came when the suspect serial shooter, 23-year-old Aaron Saucedo was arrested. Phoenix police announced on Monday Saucedo is facing charges linked to Olivas' murder.
"I'm grateful to God that they caught him. He's stopped now. He's not going to hurt any more people, and I have closure," Lopez said.
She plans to attend at least some of the upcoming court proceedings.
