Morgan Loew is an investigative reporter on the CBS 5 Investigates team. His reports have landed crooks behind bars and led to changes in state law.
He has exposed conmen who prey on the elderly and predators who target women and children. Morgan combines his legal training with the experience he’s earned over 20-years of news reporting in Arizona to break big stories and dig beyond the headlines. His stories about education, consumer scams and crooked politicians have gone on to make national headlines. Among his favorite investigations are the ones that take him undercover. In addition his hidden camera investigations on drug and human smuggling, Morgan infiltrated some of the most dangerous militia and vigilante groups in the southwest. Members were later charged with crimes that range from murder to child molesting. Over the years, Morgan’s work has appeared on CBS News, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and NPR. Morgan won ten Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards, a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting, the Society of Professional Journalists’ First Amendment Award, and a commendation from the Humane Society of the United States. Morgan is a graduate of the University of Arizona School of Journalism, earned his Juris Doctorate at Concord Law School, teaches media law at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and is the president of the First Amendment Coalition of Arizona, Inc., which advocates for open records and open government. When he’s not working, Morgan enjoys camping, cheering for the Arizona Wildcats, and spending time with his family at their ranch in southern Arizona.
Guns in the home can create hazards for kids, adults alike
One recent study indicated that having a gun in the home can increase by 50 percent the likelihood someone in that home will die from a gunshot wound. While advocates on both sides argue over whether stats like that one are accurate or exaggerated, two numbers are not up for debate: 147 and 124. They are the numbers of children who were injured and killed in unintended shootings last year.More >
Power of 2: Empowering you to be safe
All this week, 3TV and CBS 5 join forces to give Arizona families expert safety advice. We're equipping you with the tools to help protect yourself and your loved ones. We'll also share real survival stories from Valley crime victims. Find out what they want you to know.More >
Safety and security: Phoenix offers free self-defense classes (part 2)
If you were attacked, would you know how to defend yourself? The City of Phoenix is offering free self-defense classes called "Don't be a Victim!" It teaches anyone, children, adults and seniors of any body size and strength to defend themselves with everyday objects, like markers for example. Visit www.phoenix.gov/defense to sign up and for more information.More >
Power of 2: Empowering you to be safe
All this week, 3TV and CBS 5 join forces to give Arizona families expert safety advice. We're equipping you with the tools to help protect yourself and your loved ones. We'll also share real survival stories from Valley crime victims. Find out what they want you to know.More >
Safety and security: Phoenix offers free self-defense classes
If you were attacked, would you know how to defend yourself? The city of Phoenix if offering free self-defense classes called "Don't be a Victim!" It teaches anyone, children, adults, and seniors of any body size and strength to defend themselves with everyday objects, like markers for example. Visit phoenix.gov/defense to sign up and for more information.More >
Modern-day block watch: How the digital age is changing our neighborhoods
Do you know your neighbors? In this digital age, neighborhood watches look much different. We take a closer look at whether technology is helping.More >
