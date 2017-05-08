Family of shooting victims: Arrest bittersweet

Aaron Juan Saucedo was booked on charges in connection to the Serial Street Shooter case. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The relatives of two victims in a serial shooting case that Phoenix police say they've solved say they're relieved but hurting emotionally.

Gisela Castro, the mother of shooting victim Manuel Castro-Garcia, said news of the arrest felt like she was reliving the day she was told her son had been killed.

Castro Garcia, 19, was killed on June 10, 2016.

Castro said she was happy a suspect has been arrested but sad because it does not mean her son will come back.

She described her son as a noble person who studied and worked hard and was loved by everyone he knew.

She said he preferred playing basketball with friends to partying.

Marina Smith, the partner of 21-year-old Diego Verdugo-Sanchez, who was gunned down on April 1, 2016, said she welcomed news of the arrest but was still grappling with his death.

Smith was pregnant with the couple's child when Verdugo-Sanchez was fatally shot.

She said she had grown frustrated about being kept in the dark about the investigation.

