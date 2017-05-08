Glendale man catches thieves stealing his guns

Police searched the Glendale neighborhood to find the suspects. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Adam Rocha said he caught two men stealing guns in his home. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police responded to a Glendale neighborhood after two men were caught stealing a resident's gun. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Glendale homeowner caught men stealing his guns Sunday morning, and the police chase which followed put an entire neighborhood into lockdown.

Adam Rocha, who lives in a quiet neighborhood near 43rd and Northern avenues, walked in on the crime early Sunday morning.

He says two young men woke him up offering to do landscaping work.

Rocha says he went to the ATM, and returned to find the men inside his home with several of his guns stuffed in a pillowcase.

"He looked like Santa Claus with it slung over his back. He grabbed the pillowcase, swung it and caught me across the head," he said.

Rocha says the men ran out of his home and into the neighborhood.

Police found one of the men hiding in bushes.

"They were yelling for him to come out, but the guy went the other way and jumped over fences," Rocha said.

Police and K9s went to houses in the neighborhood searching for the suspects.

"I couldn't sleep. I've been up all night doing guard duty," Rocha said.

Glendale police say they have no solid leads in the home invasion.

