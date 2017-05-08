Glendale man catches thieves stealing his guns

Glendale man catches thieves stealing his gunsPosted: Updated:
After spending his whole life in snowy cities, Jared is loving living in the Valley of the Sun!
Click to learn more about Jared.
Jared grew up in New York, and went to school in Syracuse, where his senior year the area broke the snowfall record. During his college years, Jared spent time working at NBC in Washington, DC, and News12 Long Island.
Jared's first job out of college was in beautiful Big Sky Country. He spent a year at KRTV in Great Falls, Montana, where the windchill dipped to -60 one morning. From Montana, Jared joined KREM in Spokane, Washington, and spent several years breaking stories involving scandalous city leaders, corrupt developers, and environmental disasters.
When he's not at work, Jared enjoys trips to the beach, dogwalking, and home improvement projects. Despite breaking both ankles since moving to Arizona, he hikes Piestewa and Camelback several times a week year-round.
Jared lives in Phoenix with his happy, semi-well-behaved dogs, Gabby and Bree.