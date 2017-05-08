Highway to North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to reopen

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Monday that State Route 67 from Jacob Lake to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National will reopen May 15.

State Route 67 is closed during the winter when park facilities also shut down, usually on Dec. 1, according to a news release from ADOT.

The route is more than 40 miles long and runs through an area that experiences an average of nine feet of snow at 8,500-feet in elevation.

During winter months, access to State Route 67 is blocked just south of US 89A in Jacob Lake.

