People taking advantage of rare cool weather in the Valley

It was patio perfect conditions for those dining at Windsor. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The cool weather won't last long so people were soaking it in while they could, including at Tempe Town Lake. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

After having record heat last week, people were out enjoying the cooler-than-usual weather on Monday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

After having record heat last week, people were out enjoying the cooler-than-usual weather on Monday.

The highs in the Valley dropped more than 30 degrees between Friday and Sunday.

The cool weather won't last long so people were soaking it in while they could, including at Tempe Town Lake.

"Everybody is out today. There's lots of bike riders, people with their dogs. Usually, I would say it's really stifling hot-- we couldn't stay out here for very long," Ashley Enderle said.

Temperatures in the 70s were a welcome yet unusual break.

"From a Michigander. I get it. Weather changes. But not from 100 plus to like cold," said Bill Odonnell, who now lives in uptown Phoenix.

It was perfect patio conditions for those dining at Windsor.

"When the weather is nice, people are more pleasant, so the customers I've served have been very open, and pleasant and smiley and just making my job a lot easier," Ashley Burns said.

The month of May is usually the driest month of the year for Phoenix, but spots around the Valley saw a little bit of rain on Monday.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.