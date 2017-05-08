Ethics board: Maricopa County Constable hasn't been to work in 5 months

Constable Jimmie Munoz reportedly said he was suffering from a series of illnesses. According to ethics board, photos of Munoz at Colorado brewery were posted online during time he was ill.

Maricopa County Constable Jimmie Munoz has been on the job serving eviction notices and orders of protection for 15 years. But for the past five months, no one is quite sure where he has been.

The constable, who serves the Phoenix's South Mountain district, has not shown up to work since December, yet he's still getting paid.

The Arizona Constable Ethics and Standards Board just sent a letter to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

It states that Munoz "Has not reported to his court or discharged his duties as constable since December 14, 2016."



According to the ethics board letter, Munoz said he "had a series of illnesses that prevented him from doing his job."



However, some Facebook posts appear to show Munoz vacationing at a brewery in Colorado during the time he claimed he was incapacitated by illness.

Constable Munoz has also received numerous complaints dating back to 2010.

The complaints include:

*Failure to serve documents.

*Not attending training.

*Manipulating log books.

The ethics board has asked the Board of Supervisors to vacate Munoz' seat and appoint a replacement.

Maricopa County Communications Director Fields Mosley released this statement:

South Mountain Precinct Constable Jimmie Munoz has not appeared for work since December of 2016. The Arizona Constable Ethics, Standards and Training Board determined that Mr. Munoz vacated the constable position, and recommended the Board of Supervisors appoint a constable to serve the South Mountain precinct.

As an elected official, a constable is hired directly by the voters. Taking an action that would remove an elected official from office is not something the Board of Supervisors takes lightly. Board members are receiving legal counsel on the recommended action and will deliberately consider Jimmie Munoz’s future as a constable in Maricopa County.

Several attempts were made to reach Munoz and get his side of the story, but our calls were not returned.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.