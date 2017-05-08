Mesa police ID man killed in motorcycle crash on Baseline Road

A man riding a motorcycle was killed after a crash involving a vehicle in Mesa. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police identified a man who was killed Friday evening in a motorcycle crash in Mesa.

Dusty Chilcher, 42, died after his motorcycle collided with the back of a vehicle travelling eastbound on Baseline Road, according to Mesa Police Department.

Police said Chilcher was seen travelling eastbound on Baseline Road, "aggressively changing lanes and driving in-between lanes" just before the collision occurred.

Police said another motorcycle rider was seen riding the same way at the time. The motorcyclist was not identified and his involvement is still unknown.

