Officials to sell station that housed 19 fallen firefighters

Arizona officials are ready to sell a fire station that had become a memorial site for its fallen firefighters.

Prescott city officials have decided to sell Fire Station 7 in hopes of putting the sale money toward its Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, The Daily Courier reported Monday. The station housed the Granite Mountain Hotshots firefighter team. Nineteen team members lost their lives in Yarnell Hill Fire in June 2013.

Their family members had expressed interest in buying or leasing the station to convert it into a wildfire training center or museum. Prescott Fire Chief Dennis Light and the family members had asked the council to hold off on advertising the station.

The city gave Hotshot families until May 1 to propose a plan to save the station.

"We didn't get anything from the families," Prescott City Manager Michael Lamar said Friday. "We're probably going to list (the property) on the MLS (Multiple Listing Service)."

Representatives from the United Yavapai Fire Fighters had told Light in February that the organization was interested in buying the station, but he says he has not seen them follow through on their interest. Yavapai representatives were not available for comment.

The city has also other listed other parcels and opened bids for other properties. The money from those transactions would also go to the employee retirement program.

