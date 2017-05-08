Authorities: Avondale man dies in ATV accident near Heber

A 55-year-old man was killed in an ATV accident near Heber. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Navajo County Sheriff's officials say an Avondale man has died in an ATV accident while camping with his family near Heber.

They say 55-year-old Clarence Hicks was attempting a jump on his ATV when it nosedived about 30 to 40 feet on the downhill side.

Sheriff's officials say Hicks wasn't wearing a helmet and wasn't buckled in the seat of ATV.

They say Hicks was found dead with apparent blunt force trauma to the head.

Authorities say at least one person saw Hicks fall during the jump attempt and alcohol was not a factor in the fatal accident.

