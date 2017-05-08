PD: City of Mesa councilman arrested on suspicion of DUI in Tempe

A city of Mesa councilman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving under the influence, according to Tempe police.

A police report released Monday said that Ryan Winkle, who was elected last August, was spotted driving his BMW at a high rate of speed and weaving around Mill and Baseline roads in Tempe around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The report also said that an officer noticed Winkle had “watery and bloodshot” eyes and that his speech was slurred. Police said he also had a “strong and distinct odor of alcohol” and swayed as he stood.

Winkle, who declined a breath test, was arrested but later cited and released by Tempe police.

Winkle released the following statement on Monday: "During a routine traffic stop early Sunday morning in Tempe, I was processed and cited for Driving Under the Influence. I understand that this is a very serious matter and I am cooperating fully with the Tempe Police Department in every way possible. Since this is an ongoing legal matter, I will not be making any further statements at this time.”

