Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
San Tan neighborhood says cable lines are a safety hazard
An Arizona woman had been living with a "safety hazard" and when she couldn't fix the problem on her own, she contacted 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Trend: Electric Bikes
A new consumer product seems to be catching on. We're talking about electric bikes. They're pretty popular overseas, but they seem to really be catching on here.More >
3 On Your Side
$9K stolen from Valley man's bank account is returned
After two months, a Scottsdale man finally gets his $9,000 returned to his bank account with 3 On Your Side's help.More >
3 On Your Side: Summer savings tips
Pool weather is here, temperatures are rising and kids will be out of school soon. But don't let all the build-up make you forget about your finances.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side recoups $23K during April
3 On Your Side helps recoup $23,000 for viewers during the month of April.More >
3 On Your Side
Scottsdale man says $9K stolen from bank account
Scottsdale man wants $9,000 returned immediately.More >
3 On Your Side
Man says Mesa police holding his gun 'hostage'
Nicholas Bamper is a gun enthusiast. It's something he learned while serving his country.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix woman says car rental company owes for wrecked car
A Phoenix woman said a reckless driver totaled her car but the insurance company who was handling the matter was ignoring her. So she contacted 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Law bans medical balance billing
State Senator Debbie Lesko sponsored a bill that helps eliminate something referred to as "balance billing" in the medical field. And that legislation, just recently passed. Balance billing has been a problem for years and even though it's illegal in other states, it's very legal here in Arizona. But not for long.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.