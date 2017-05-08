San Tan neighborhood says cable lines are a safety hazard

3 On Your Side got a hold of Mediacom and they immediately dispatched a crew to remove the line. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

When Susan Miller walks out her front door and strolls across her property, she really has to watch her step.

“It's not tied down. It's not staked and it's not cautioned taped. Nothing to prevent people from tripping and falling," Miller said.

Miller is talking about this cable line that's strewn across her property and extends all the way down her sidewalk.

The exposed cable comes out of a box found on Miller's property, travels down sidewalks, driveways and snakes onto the property of another homeowner.

Miller says it's downright dangerous.

"I had knee surgery in November. If I trip and fall and land on my knee, that's going to be pretty bad," Miller said.

The cable was left by Mediacom, a cable TV and communications company that services Miller's San Tan neighborhood, although it's not her provider.

According to Miller, some Mediacom workers showed up weeks ago and said in order to fix a problem in the area, they had to stretch this exposed cable across property lines.

"I asked about burying it and everything and they said they don't have the equipment to do it because they have to have something that goes underneath the driveway," Miller said.

Miller says she can even see the unsightly and annoying cable from the inside of her home and says she's been trying to get Mediacom to bury the cable for more than a month.

To make matters worse, Miller is getting notices from her HOA saying if the cables aren't gone, she can be fined.

“This has been since the Eighth of March. It needs to be taken care of. It's a dangerous liability, a tripping hazard and I've even tripped on it,” Miller said.

3 On Your Side got a hold of Mediacom and they immediately dispatched a crew to remove the line.

They also sent us an email apologizing and saying, "appropriate disciplinary steps were taken with the employee who failed to follow protocols."

Miller says she appreciates 3 On Your Side helping to get it done.

"We're no longer out of compliance with the HOA and it's no longer a tripping hazard for myself of anyone else who comes to visit. I really appreciate you guys doing that and be willing to work with people on it," Miller said.

Mediacom acknowledges it was wrong for leaving that cable there and claim they were working to remove it before 3 On Your Side got involved.

Regardless, it's gone now and the neighborhood is happy.

