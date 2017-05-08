Firefighters battle large house fire in Glendale

Firefighters were battling a house fire near 81st Avenue and McLellan Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Firefighters were battling a large house fire in Glendale Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire was reported near W. McLellan Road and 81st Avenue, fire officials said.

Glendale Fire Department was using a defensive strategy to fight the blaze because of the size of the fire. Phoenix Fire Department was also responding to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

