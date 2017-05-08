Buckeye man arrested in shooting death of his wife

Buckeye police on scene along 19700 west Sherman for a homicide investigation. (8 May 2017)

Authorities in Buckeye have arrested a man after the shooting death of his wife at their home over the weekend.

Buckeye Police spokesman Sgt. Jason Weeks said 49-year-old Jennifer Eckert of Buckeye was found shot at home near Jackrabbit Trail and Yuma Rd. around 11 A.M.

Weeks said their dispatch center had received a call around 11 A.M. from a man saying someone had been shot at his home.

Weeks said when officers arrived at a home along 19700 west Sherman Street they found the front door open and heard a man from in the home directing them to the master bedroom.

In the bedroom, lying on the bed face down, officers found Eckert dead with a single shot to the back of her head.

Investigators on scene tried to get information from the man at the home, 49-year-old Kenneth Eckert, but he didn't say anything other than that his wife had been shot.

[Mugshot: Kenneth Eckert, 49, of Buckeye]

Eckert was taken to the Maricopa County jail where he was charged with 2nd degree murder.

Weeks said the couple had just moved to the home three months ago.

The investigation is still ongoing.

