A man is in critical condition after being pulled from underwater at Lake Pleasant this afternoon.

Peoria Fire spokesman Tim Eiden said the 29-year-old man suffered a medical emergency while he was swimming in the Humbug Cove section of Lake Pleasant around noon Monday.

Eiden said the man was under water for around 5 minutes before a family member pulled him out of the water and began CPR.

The man was flown to a hospital and his condition is considered critical.

