Phoenix Suns surprise senior with full-tuition scholarship to NAU

This wasn’t any ordinary Monday morning at Central High School for senior Esmeralda Regino.

Phoenix Suns Charities surprised Regino during class with a full-tuition, four-year scholarship to Northern Arizona University next fall.

"I’m so happy, I’m just really happy," said Regino, who will be a first-generation college student. "I have been wanting to go since middle school because I go with programs up to NAU and I just fell in love with the campus, classes. It was just perfect for me."

Regino was selected by the Phoenix Suns Charities Board of Directors based on her outstanding academic record, extracurricular involvement as the school’s student council vice president and president of the choir club, and desire to serve as a leader in the community.

Regino said she was unable to get the Lumberjack Scholarship, and since NAU’s tuition would have been too expensive for her family, planned on going to community college to save money.

"It opens a lot of doors, I can’t imagine it right now," she said.

While she hasn’t fully committed yet, Regino plans to major either in criminology or medicine, or possibly both.

"Two great ladies came and interviewed me and I would like to thank them and everybody for giving me this opportunity," she said.

Click here for more information on scholarships from Phoenix Suns Charities.

Congratulations, Esmeralda! ????#SunsAssist #NAU pic.twitter.com/xmzy8E1bmN — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 8, 2017

