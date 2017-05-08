Police name Serial Street Shooter suspect, add 3 more shootings to case

It's believed the same suspect has killed seven people and injured or shot at several others. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

First considered a “person of interest” in the ongoing Serial Street Shooter investigation, Aaron Juan Saucedo is now the prime suspect in the 2016 series of deadly shootings in the Phoenix area, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said on Monday.

Williams said Saucedo is now linked to nine murders and 12 incidents between August of 2015 and July 2016, which is three more attacks and two more murders than originally thought.

Williams also announced that the evidence showed Saucedo is not linked to the freeway shootings case.

Saucedo was booked on 26 felony counts, including homicide, assault and drive-by shooting.

Saucedo, 23, pleaded not guilty on Friday to a murder from nearly two years ago. Police arrested him in late April in connection with the shooting death of Raul Romero, who was found near his vehicle outside an apartment complex in the area of Montebello Avenue and Eighth Place on Aug. 17, 2015. Williams said that crime is now part of the Serial Street Shooter case.

"This case plagued our community for more than a year," Williams said, "And left behind a trail of victims that included mothers, sons, brothers, sisters and families still mourning the loss of their loved ones."

Ballistics tests linked Saucedo’s 9 mm Hi-Point handgun to that murder. Court documents show that Saucedo sold the gun to a pawn shop a little more than two weeks after Romero's death.

Shortly after Saucedo’s arrest, police confirmed he was a person of interest in the Serial Street Shooter case.

Detectives working the case had included Saucedo’s picture in a photo array they showed to surviving victims and witnesses. That photo resembles the widely circulated composite sketch of the suspect. In addition, neighbors living near Saucedo’s Phoenix home said Saucedo drove a black BMW 5-series sedan that closely matches the description of the vehicle linked to the crimes. Detectives have seized that vehicle as evidence.

“Investigations of this complexity are rare and take time to properly investigate,” Williams said in a statement on Facebook at the time. “We cannot allow the release of unconfirmed information to jeopardize justice for anyone. The investigation and discovery of evidence will guide our timeline as we move forward.”

