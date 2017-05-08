Mobile Passport Control App expands to Sky Harbor

Travelers at Sky Harbor International Airport have a new way to get through the custom process.

Airport officials announced Monday they are adding the Mobile Passport Control from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The mobile app is a joint effort by the Airports Council International and CBP.

Officials say the app is free and will allow U.S. citizens and Canadian visitors to transmit their passport information and answers to inspection-related questions to customs via their smartphones.

Right now, 21 other airports and one cruise port are accepting the new app.

"Phoenix Sky Harbor is excited for the launch of this new initiative," said Director of Aviation Services Jim Bennett.

"In keeping with our goal of providing world-class service to our customers, this program will help travelers arrive into the country more quickly and provide them with a more efficient traveling experience."

Officials say travelers can fill out a profile using the their passport information.

"Upon landing, the traveler will submit their information and answers to inspection-related questions to CBP via the app," officials said.

Once submitted, the traveler will receive a receipt with an encrypted QR code which the CBP officer uses to finalize their entry into the United States.

Officials say travelers who successfully use the app will no longer have to complete a paper form or use an Automated Passport Control kiosk.

"CBP is committed to improving the international travel experience by offering new and innovative technology to streamline the arrivals process," said Port Director Luz Galarza.

"Through our partnership with the City of Phoenix, travelers arriving at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will have another processing option to use that has been proven to reduce wait times without comprising our important border protection mission."

