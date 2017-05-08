Monday, May 8

Safety and security: Phoenix offers free self-defense classes

If you were attacked, would you know how to defend yourself? The city of Phoenix if offering free self-defense classes called "Don't be a Victim!" It teaches anyone, children, adults, and seniors of any body size and strength to defend themselves with everyday objects, like markers for example.

Private yoga lessons at your home

It's Motivational Monday and Javier Soto shows us Maia Yoga AZ. They provide private yoga and energy sessions in the comfort of your own home.

Benefits of Private Sessions

Eases or reduces the stress or intimidation experienced by beginners (vs class setting). Private yoga lessons will give you a crash course on the basics of yoga, establishing a foundation necessary to practice comfortably in a group environment.

Experienced yoga practitioners can also greatly benefit from private yoga lessons especially for those who want to take their practice to the next level. A private yoga instructor can work closely with you in leading you into more challenging poses in a safe and inspiring environment.

Private yoga classes are the perfect way to work with special health concerns, injuries, or any other limitations you may experience. If you are concerned about the possibility of a re-injury, working one-on-one with a private yoga instructor you will learn how to adapt certain postures and use modifications as well as find out if there are specific poses to avoid when in class.

Private yoga classes can offer a highly viable option if you have set a specific goal whether it's mental, emotional, spiritual or physical. With a specific goal in mind, a private yoga instructor can tailor and create a specific practice for you designed to help meet your goals.

With the many types of yoga available, a Yoga Therapist will be able to provide recommendations on what types of yoga works for you best based on his/her observations in private yoga sessions.

Yoga & The Energy Body: Balancing your Chakras & Energy through your Yoga practice

Yoga is one of the most basic ways to balance each chakra because it creates alignment in the physical body. Balancing and stabilizing your physical body through asana (yoga posture) practice also rebalances your subtle body. This realigns or balances the chakras, which regulate specific behaviors, and makes it easier to overcome outdated patterns, beliefs, and habits.

Queen of Clean: Cleaning with Citrus

Citrus cleaners work well, particularly on greasy dirt. Citrus cleaners you buy in the store contain other chemicals but you can make a safe natural one yourself and it is cheap, cheap, cheap!

Mild Citrus Cleaner

This is so simple to make.

Take a quart jar and fill it with citrus peels. Use any peel or any combination of peels.

Pour over the peels enough water to cover them and fill the jar.

Allow this to marinate for about 4 weeks, giving the jar an occasional shake. At the end of 4 weeks, strain out the peels (put them down the disposal for a fresh clean, and dilute in a spray bottle by using half citrus solution and half water. Use to clean more delicate surfaces like granite, marble and travertine.

Citrus Vinegar

This is the stronger citrus cleaner. Make it by filling a quart jar with citrus peels and pouring white vinegar over them to fill the jar. Let this marinate for 4 weeks and then strain out peels and dilute in a spray bottle using half citrus vinegar solution and half white vinegar. This can be used to clean stovetops, bathroom surfaces, mirrors and floors. It even works on the grill and outdoor furniture. Not for use on stone or marble surfaces. It's great for tough jobs.

Dishwasher Cleaning

Put a used ½ lemon in the silverware basket on the dishwasher prior to turning it on to cut grease on dishes and clean the dishwasher.

Chrome Faucets

Rub chrome with ½ a lemon, even one you have squeezed will work. Rub all over, let sit a few minutes and then buff to a clean shine.

Furniture Polish

Combine 1 cup of olive oil and ¼ cup lemon juice in a small labeled jar. Shake well prior to each use. Apply a little to a soft cloth and rub on wood furniture and then buff to a shine.

Garbage Disposal

Clean and deodorize the garbage disposal by putting citrus peels in it and running with cold water for a few minutes. It cleans out the holes on the disposal and leaves behind a fresh smell.

Student chefs cook up some healthy change

Culinary students from Deer Valley Unified are Cooking up Change, and they join us with their recipes. It's a culinary competition that could win them an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete nationally in June. It's all a part of Healthy Schools Campaign's Healthy Cooking Contest that challenges student chefs to create healthy and delicious meals, while meeting strict nutritional standards, and a tight budget of just $1.00 per meal. The winning team's dishes will be served at Oakland Unified.

The Police Chief one Suns Player calls "mom"

Alan Williams and his mom Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams have a close relationship. This mother and son team are best friends, whose careers have intertwined in ways they never thought possible. We sit down with them, ahead of Mother's Day, to talk about their tight knit relationship, and how, after all of these years, they continue to inspire and learn from each other.

To learn more about Police Chief Jeri Williams and her son Phoenix Sun's player Alan Williams please read the NY Times article:

Connections from beyond: Medium Allison Dubois helps moms celebrate their special day

On the Saturday before Mother's Day, as a standing tradition, Medium Allison DuBois hosts a seminar for moms who've lost children or their mothers, so they have a place to go and feel connected to their families. Allison's annual "Mother's Day Seminar" is held on May 13th at 2 p.m. at The McCormick Scottsdale.

"Mother's Day Seminar"

May 13th

2:00PM

The McCormick Scottsdale

7401 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Move over Unicorn Frappuccino, Unicorn cakes are all the rage

The Unicorn craze is in high gear after all the buzz on Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino! But take a bite out of this sweet Unicorn creation at Luci's at The Orchard with the unveiling of the Unicorn Cakes from Bear and The Honey, a locally owned online bakery. These pint-sized creations are being sold faster than they can keep them on the shelves!

