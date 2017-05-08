Teen who lost dad in crash wins championship game for him

Fatema Dawood, 16, a junior at Maya High School in Phoenix, won the division state championship with her soccer team Saturday night. Dawood lost her father in a car crash on March 24. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It was a moment of celebration mixed with sorrow and grief.

“My mom and dad had told us to never give up,” said Fatema Dawood.

Dawood, 16, is a junior at Maya High School in Phoenix. Her coed soccer team just won their division state championship Saturday night

“We are the state champions, yeah! We all, they all played hard, and I think for sure they did it for her father,” said Nicole Acosta, soccer coach at Maya High School.

It was a hard-fought game Dawood played in memory of her dad, she said.

“Even though I know my dad's gone, but I still believe that he's still with me.”

On March 24, Dawood lost her father in a car crash on I-17 just south of the I-10 interchange.

Her brother, Abdalla Dawood was the passenger in that car accident and talked to us about it.

“The trailer hit us, and when it hit us our car spinned (sic), and we fell from a bridge and when we landed the car flipped.”

Abdalla just recently came out of a coma as a result of that accident.

“You don't know what the world has for you,” he said.

Dawood says stepping onto that field was tough, but knows it's what her father would have wanted

“I just thought that he was just sitting there and watching me play or like he was telling me 'go run get the ball.'”

And although he's no longer here, Dawood is certain her father saw her big win.

“When I was playing the whole game, I thought of it as he was sitting on the bench watching me. He's proud of me.”

Soccer was her dad’s favorite sport and because of that, Dawood says she will continue to play.

