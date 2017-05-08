AZ Attorney General warns about moving scams

Moving season has started in Arizona and consumers need to be wary of moving companies. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

There are quite a few scammers out there looking to cash in on moving season and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning people to be on the look out for them.

Moving scams come in a variety of forms, including false advertising, undisclosed fees, lack of insurance and lowball prices combined with bait-and-switch tactics, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

Moving season starts in May and ends in July.

During the Legislative session, a bill was signed into law that requires moving companies to accurately and completely disclose information about fees, charges and insurance. Movers cannot refuse to deliver goods unless they provided consumers with an up-front estimate and the consumer has not paid that amount. The law doesn't go into effect until 90 days after the Legislative session ends.

[RELATED: Arizona bill 'moves' in on hostage loads]

AG Brnovich offers the following tips for consumers who are moving:

Start your research as early as possible. Consumers should check on a business' complaint history and reputation with organizations like the Better Business Bureau before hiring a moving company. Thorough research is your best protection from getting stuck with an unscrupulous moving company.

Beware of extremely low estimates. Dishonest moving companies will often give you a low estimate over the phone to get your business and then demand far more after your goods have been loaded onto their truck. Under the new law, a moving company must abide by the agreed upon amount before any moving services begin.

Ask about charges or additional fees. Moving companies may surprise you with fees such as travel time, packing materials, fees for stairs or gas and/or a minimum charge for the move. The new law requires moving companies to disclose all fees involved in a move.

Read before signing. Dishonest movers have been known to alter estimates and add undisclosed charges on the day of the move. Ask to see a copy of the contract before the move begins. Make sure you retain a copy of the signed contract with the amount you agreed to pay.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.