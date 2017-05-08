Second British Airways flight begins May 8 at Sky Harbor Airport

Another British Airways flight to London has been added to Sky Harbor International Airport, which will begin Monday.

Travelers will have a second option at Sky Harbor for flying nonstop to London and making connecting flights throughout Europe, according to a news release.

During May and June, the second British Airways flight to London will arrive at 12:25 p.m. and leave around 2:35 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

The new flight is expected to provide travelers with convenient connection times at Heathrow Airport in London to reach other cities around the world, according to the news release.

British Airways will continue to offer its nonstop flights that arrive around 5:30 p.m. and leave around 7:40 p.m. everyday, according to the news release.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.