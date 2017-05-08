Suspected armed crook robs south Phoenix Circle K

Police said he took off in an SUV. (Source: Silent Witness)

Police are on the lookout for a man they said robbed a Circle K in south Phoenix, possibly at gunpoint.

It happened on Sunday, April 2 at 12:30 a.m. at the convenience store at Seventh Avenue and Baseline Road.

Police said the suspect entered the store and demanded money. He then escorted the victim to the register with an object believed to be a gun at the victim's back.

The clerk complied with the demands and after getting the cash, the suspect drove off in an SUV.

The suspect is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old 5'10" to 6' tall, thin build with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

If you have any information, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

