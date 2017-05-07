Authorities arrest Circle K robbery suspect in Yavapai County

Authorities announced the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a Circle K store in Village of Oak Creek.

Benjamin Baltz, 38, from Village of Oak Creek, was taken into custody on Friday after a detective saw the suspect sitting in a truck on Sugarloaf Street, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Baltz crouched down to avoid being seen by the detective who drove by him. As the detective turned around, Baltz left the truck and tried to hide behind a wall before going to a nearby apartment building. The detective went to the unit where Baltz was seen entering, and a man who answered claimed Baltz was not there. The man let the detective inside and Baltz was found hiding in the bathroom, according to the news release.

Authorities had searched for a suspect who robbed a Circle K on April 22 in the 6000 block of Highway 179. The suspect walked up to the counter and told the clerk to give him money from the register or he would shoot. The suspect had his hands in his pockets and moved them in a motion that made the clerk believe he was trying to indicate he had a gun or to make the clerk believe he had a gun. The clerk did not see a gun and complied with the suspect's demands, giving him an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the news release.

Baltz claimed he had no involvement in the Circle K robbery. Authorities found clothing that matched what the robbery suspect wore in the surveillance video, according to the news release.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.