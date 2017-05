The pickup truck driver, 73-year-old William Frakes, was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle, some cuts and bruises. (Source: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

A man is dead after he crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into a Dodge truck on Thursday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said 85-year-old Joe Kent Dobbins was driving a white Suzuki station wagon east around 11 a.m. on Pierce Ferry Road at milepost 7 in Dolan Springs when he drifted into the westbound lanes. He slammed into a gold Dodge truck.

A witness stopped and stayed at the scene until paramedics arrived.

Dobbins died at the scene.

The pickup truck driver, 73-year-old William Frakes, was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle, some cuts and bruises.

MCSO said alcohol and speed don't appear to be factors.

An autopsy will look into whether Dobbins might have had a medical issue before the collision.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

