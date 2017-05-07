Flagstaff police warn public about spike in car thefts

Flagstaff police were warning the public about a "significant increase" in vehicle thefts this year, according to a news release.

In the first four months of this year, 27 vehicles have been stolen -- a 68 percent increase compared to 16 vehicles stolen in the first four months of 2016.

Among the stolen vehicles, 17 of them were unlocked, and 13 of them had the vehicle's keys left inside the vehicle, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.

Police said locking doors and removing valuable items from plain sight are two steps people can take to prevent crime.

Police asked the public to report possible thefts and suspicious activity by calling the Flagstaff Police Department.

