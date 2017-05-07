Grand Canyon generates $904 million for economy

The Grand Canyon generate more than $904 million for the economy. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A new report shows the Grand Canyon is a grand money-maker for the state of Arizona.

The National Park Service said in its report that nearly 6 million visited the famous park in 2016. They spent nearly $650 million in communities near the park and that spending supported nearly 10,000 jobs in the local area. The cumulative benefit to the local economy was more than $904 million.

According to the spending analysis, most park visitor spending was for lodging, followed by food and beverages gas and oil. A breakdown of all the spending is below.

Lodging 31.2 percent

food and beverages 27.7 percent

gas and oil 11. 7 percent

Admissions and fees 10.2 percent

souvenirs and other expenses 9.7 percent

Local transportation 7.4 percent

camping fees 2.5 percent

For all the national parks in the U.S., there were 331 million park visitors in 2016 with spending supporting 318,000 jobs. The cumulative benefit for the U.S. economy was $34.9 billion

There's an interactive tool that can help users explore visitor spending, labor income and output effects for national, state and local economies. For more information, click/tap here.

