PD: Couple found dead of apparent murder-suicide in Maricopa

A couple was found dead of an apparent murder-suicide in Maricopa. (Source: Photos by Howard WaGGner/News of Maricopa)

A man and a woman were found dead Sunday afternoon of an apparent murder-suicide in Maricopa, police said.

Police received a report about shots fired around 1 p.m. in the 37000 block of Gialo Lane, according to a news release from the Maricopa Police Department.

Officers responded to the home, but no one answered, so they forced their way inside and found two people dead from gunshot wounds.

The victims, a 67-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, were reported to be a couple. The female victim had a "terminal medical condition," according to the news release.

Police said an investigation is underway.

No additional information was immediately available.

