Artist paints mural to send positive message in Tempe

Artist Jake Early painted a mural in his neighborhood to hopefully send a positive message. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A new mural in Tempe is almost certain to catch the attention of anyone who drives down Mill Avenue and 14th Street.

With only three words, it's sending a big, bright message: America, American, Americans.

Jake Early, an artist, took on the project of painting the mural in the neighborhood to hopefully send a positive message.

"Trying to figure out a way to say something about it that's not super angry, trying to come at it from a positive angle," Early said.

The mural originally began as postcards Early had painted. Homeowners then donated their 50-foot block canvas for Early to expand his painting and political message in a peaceful way.

"The thought was I want them to represent the people who I know, my family members and the people I care about, who don't look like in the oval office."

Community members said they are proud to support the artist's peaceful message of unity and diversity.

As for the postcards that inspired the mural, the community has been writing on them and sending the postcards to lawmakers to voice their concerns, and opinions.

