Police training event to feature 'anti-Muslim' activist

An upcoming training event for police officers is under fire because of who's hosting it.

John Guandolo is in charge of the course called Understanding and Investigating Jihadi Networks.

He has gone so far as to say the teachings of Islam are the same used by ISIS.

The training course is three-day training event about investigating jihadi networks. The Arizona Police Association organized it.

We tried reaching out to the association several times but never heard back.

He has no business serving as a legitimate resource for any police agency. He has been disavowed by law enforcement across the country, disavowed by community leaders. I think it's shameful for Mesa, the police union or Mesa to be involved in this," executive director Alessandra Soler with the ACLU said.

We also reached out to the Mesa Police Department, who said they aren't involved in the training at all.

