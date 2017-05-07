Thousands to pack Sun Devil Stadium for ASU commencement

As with other ASU events, the school's clear bag policy will be in full effect. (Source: ASU)

Graduation is a time that many college students look forward to and it's nearly here.

The Arizona State University spring commencement is scheduled for Monday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. However, graduates are told to arrive no later than 7 p.m to be seated with graduates from their college. Seating for graduates arriving after 7 p.m. is not guaranteed.

Tickets are not required.

The ceremony will feature Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz as the official speaker. It's his first commencement speech. He will also be presented with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree at the ceremony.

The ceremony is expected to last just under 2 hours.

As with other ASU events, the school's clear bag policy will be in full effect. Fans may bring in one clear bag no larger than 12" by 6" by 12" or a 1-gallon plastic storage bag. Fans are limited to one clear bag per person, along with a small clutch or purse for privacy.

For more information on the ceremony, click/tap here.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.