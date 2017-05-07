Thousands pack Sun Devil Stadium for ASU commencement

As with other ASU events, the school's clear bag policy will be in full effect. (Source: ASU)

Graduation is a time that many college students look forward to, and the big moment arrived this week for thousands of ASU graduates.

The Arizona State University spring commencement took place Monday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets were not required.

The ceremony featured Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz as the official speaker. It was his first commencement speech. He was also presented with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree at the ceremony.

The ceremony lasted just under 2 hours.

As with other ASU events, the school's clear bag policy was in full effect. Fans were told they could bring in one clear bag no larger than 12" by 6" by 12" or a 1-gallon plastic storage bag.

Fans were limited to one clear bag per person, along with a small clutch or purse for privacy.

