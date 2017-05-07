Phoenix fire crews rescue woman from Camelback Mountain

Phoenix fire crews rescued a woman with an ankle injury from Camelback Mountain Sunday morning.

Technical rescue teams took the 27-year-old female hiker off of the Cholla trail head using a helicopter.

Firefighters carried the patient up to the helipad where the helicopter can land and the patient can be loaded.

She suffered from an isolated ankle injury and her friends attempted to carry her down but could go no further so 911 was called, officials said.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.