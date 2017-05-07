Phoenix fire crews rescue four separate hikers in one day

Phoenix fire crews were busy Sunday with four separate mountain rescues. It was definitely a good day for a hike with the weather dropping 20 degrees from yesterday but unfortunately four hikers had to be rescued.

Phoenix fire crews responded to three rescue calls at Cholla trail head at Camelback Mountain. All three of those rescues were due to ankle injuries, officials said.

All three were females and separate incidents. Their ages were 27, 37 and a woman in her 70s.

According to Phoenix FD, the fourth rescue was of a 29-year-old woman from Piestewa Peak who suffered from a medical condition that caused her to need rescuing.

