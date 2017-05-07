Mulberry Fire growth more than triples overnight

Fire crews work on the Mulberry fire near US83. (6 May 2017) [Source: Corona de Tucson Fire Department]

Evening pic of the Mulberry Fire from the Corona firefighters.

Air tanker performs a slurry drop on the Mulberry fire near U.S. 83. (6 May 2017)

The Mulberry Fire, burning southeast of Tucson, has grown from 500 acres to 1,750 acres overnight, officials said. The high winds yesterday impacted the growth of the fire, but officials say the fire is still 45 percent contained.

The fire started at 2 p.m. Saturday and Pima County Sheriff's Office says that four structures have been burned by the fire.

An investigation is being conducted to determine the extent of damages to private property.

Fire officials say firefighters conducted burnout operations last night to protect structures and keep the fire east of the Empire Mountains.

Cooler temperatures are predicted today but winds are still a concern.

The #MulberryFire was gps'd this am at 1,750 acres w/ 45% containment. Ground & air crews assisting w/suppression. 200+ personnel. — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 7, 2017

