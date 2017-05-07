May storm system drops temperatures and brings possible rain to the Valley

A rare May storm system off the California coast will drop temperatures, increase clouds, and bring a little bit of rain to Arizona Sunday.

One of the frontal bands from the low pressure system is pushing into the valley this morning. This is bringing some cloud cover, higher humidity and a slight chance of a few light showers until about noon.

Otherwise look for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and Metro Phoenix highs only in the low 70s. Breezes will kick up from time to time, with gusts coming out of the southwest at 20 mph.

In the high country, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible today. These storms will produce some occasional strong winds, especially across Eastern Arizona through late afternoon. Gusts of 45 mph are possible.

This low pressure system is going to push into Baja on Monday, and slowly track through Arizona and towards the Four Corners region Tuesday and Wednesday.

As it does, daytime highs around the valley will remain in the 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are also a good bet Monday night through Tuesday in the Valley. This is kind of a big deal because May is usually one of the driest months of the year for the desert.

The best chances for storm activity will be in the high country Monday through Thursday, with even light snow possible above 8000 ft.

