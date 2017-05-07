May storm system drops temperatures and brings chance of rain

A rare May storm system off the California coast will drop temperatures, increase clouds, and bring a little bit of rain to Arizona.

One of the frontal bands from the low-pressure system is pushed into the Valley on Sunday morning. It brought some cloud cover, higher humidity and a slight chance of a few light showers until about noon.

This low-pressure system is going to push into Baja on Monday, and slowly track through Arizona and towards the Four Corners region Tuesday and Wednesday.

As it does, daytime highs around the valley will remain in the 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms are also a good bet Monday night through Tuesday in the Valley.

This is kind of a big deal because May is usually one of the driest months of the year for the desert.

The best chances for storm activity will be in the high country Monday through Thursday, with even light snow possible above 8000 ft.

#Phoenix 3-Day Planner. Partly cloudy-mostly sunny today, but good chances of shwrs & t-storms tonight to Tues & lingering shwrs Wed. #AZWX pic.twitter.com/X9dB0Bgnt0 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 8, 2017

Check out this climate factoid! This weekend, PHX has seen it's biggest May cool down for a 3 day period (Fri-Sat-Sun). #azwx pic.twitter.com/IZO9QCxWMd — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 7, 2017

If I could put the forecast into just a few words and pics, here it is... #azwx pic.twitter.com/bFRF4xhyE7 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 7, 2017

