SWAT situation closes 47th Avenue in Glendale

A SWAT situation in Glendale closed 47th Avenue near Northern Sunday morning. The situation started with an armed robbery in the neighborhood.

Glendale PD and SWAT officers searched for suspects in the neighborhood who were believed to be on foot.

Officials asked residents to stay inside their homes unless they saw uniformed SWAT officers outside asking to check their house to ensure the suspects weren't hiding on properties.

Drivers were also asked to avoid the area. Officials have no description of the suspects and they are still at large.

#Update 47-45Av Northern-Frier SWAT/K9 clearing scene after check door to door, suspects fled area. Call 6239303000 for suspicious activity — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 7, 2017

Residents at 47-45Av Northern-Frier pls stay inside your homes. SWAT/K9 searching for Armed & Dangerous men. Call 911 for anyone suspicious! — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 7, 2017

