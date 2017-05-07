SWAT situation closes 47th Avenue in Glendale

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
A SWAT situation in Glendale closed 47th Avenue near Northern Sunday morning. The situation started with an armed robbery in the neighborhood. 

Glendale PD and SWAT officers searched for suspects in the neighborhood who were believed to be on foot.

Officials asked residents to stay inside their homes unless they saw uniformed SWAT officers outside asking to check their house to ensure the suspects weren't hiding on properties.

Drivers were also asked to avoid the area. Officials have no description of the suspects and they are still at large.

