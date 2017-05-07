Police K9 Desert Dog Trials Competition open to the public

Kim Quintero trains with a K9 unit dog at the Desert Dog Trials in Mesa (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The 15th Annual Desert Dog Police Canine Trials will be held and open to the public Sunday morning.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Cubs Stadium at Sloan Park, near the intersection of the 101 and 202 Freeways in Mesa.

The Desert Dog Trials is competitive and tests the dogs and their partners in different events.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association and The Desert Dog Police K9 Trials.

The proceeds will fund training and seminars for handlers and their four legged partners, specialty instructors and to maintain the Arizona Police K9 Memorial for those Arizona law enforcement canines that have died in the line of duty.

Admission is free for the whole family and the event will have food, drinks, raffles and prizes.

