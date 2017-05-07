Pedestrian killed in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

Phoenix police are looking a driver who took off after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at around 1:20 a.m. near 48th Avenue and Indian School Road.

According to police, a man was attempting to cross Indian School Road when he was hit by a vehicle driving westbound.

Police say they are looking for a dark blue Subaru WRX model with a spoiler on the back.

Authorities say the vehicle may have front and windshield damage from the crash.

Indian School Rd. was closed between 47th and 51st avenues. But it has since been reopened.

Police are asking the public who may have seen the accident to contact their department or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS

