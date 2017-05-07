Pedestrian struck by vehicle in critical condition

A pedestrian was in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was sent to a hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Phoenix, fire officials said.

The collision was reported around 10 p.m. near 27th and Rovey avenues, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The pedestrian suffered severe injuries to his head and was in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle stopped after the collision. There was no indication of impairment.

No additional information was immediately available.

