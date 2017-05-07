North Phoenix community cleans alley to prevent crime

Residents in the Royal Palms area cleared 16 alleys of trash and brush. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A community in north Phoenix took steps to prevent crime in their alleys on Saturday.

Residents in the Royal Palms area cleared 16 alleys of trash and brush near 15th Avenue and Butler Drive.

Organizers have been trying to get city officials to "gate off" the alleys to prevent criminal activity, which they believe comes from people who travel on the light rail.

Councilwoman Debra Stark is working with the group to find solutions, which may work for other Phoenix communities dealing with crime in alleys.

