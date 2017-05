Chandler police say one person is dead and two others are injured after a DUI-involved crash in Chandler.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday near ray Road and the 101.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision.

One person died at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital.

Police say the accident involved a DUI driver.

We are working a collision in the area of Ray and Price. Avoid the area if you can. Thank you. — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) May 7, 2017

Fire crews working a fatality accident at Ray & Price Rd. 3 vehicles involved. 2 patients being transported to CRMC. pic.twitter.com/0KKtUM1IDX — Blas Minor, PIO (@ChandlerFirePIO) May 7, 2017

