Comic fanatics in Phoenix wait in line for Free Comic Book Day

Within minutes of opening on Saturday, Samurai Comics in central Phoenix was full of patrons for Free Comic Book Day.

For 15 years, Mike Banks, owner of Samurai Comics, has been opening his doors to comic book fans in the Valley.

Comic fanatics all over the U.S. waited in long lines Saturday to celebrate the event.

"It's kind of like a national holiday for comic books," Banks said.

Rachel Carricart was among the many who came to Samurai Comics on Saturday to preview what's new and which comics to expect.

"We always come in for free comic books every year," Carricart said.

"You get a chance to meet other people that like comics just as much as you do. And then you get a sneak peak at what's coming out, and they kids really love it because they get to pick their own and so they feel really excited about that," she said.

With movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Transformers in theaters this summer, it's no wonder why Samurai Comics was full of fans into the evening.

