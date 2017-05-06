Arizona Cardinals help spruce up community center in Phoenix

The Arizona Cardinals and Shea homes teamed up to help a community center in south Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A community center in south Phoenix received a makeover Saturday with the help of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals and Shea homes teamed up to beautify the House of Helps Community and Worship Center, and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the center.

The once-cramped building was transformed into a open space for children in the neighborhood.

"What I wanted was they were just going to come in and do some landscaping, and paint the house. That's what I expected. And they brought all of this and it's just exceedingly, and abundantly above all I could ever ask or think," said Cynthia Lazaro.

Cardinals players, cheerleaders and "Big Red" the mascot, along with the help of children, also planted a garden there.

The vegetables grown will be used in food boxes to help feed people in need.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.