Gusty winds whip across Valley; calmer, cooler weather headed our way

High winds whipped through the Valley (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It was a gusty one!

On Saturday, high winds were reported all across the Valley.

The strongest wind gust was reported in Chandler at 46 mph. Glendale saw gusts of 45 mph.

Strong winds were also found in many areas of the west Valley.

The high temperatures combined with the strong winds created many dust devils, as well.

By Sunday, things will be much calmer, and much cooler!

We are expected to see a 26-degree temperature drop in 24 hours! Get ready for a lovely, cool end to the weekend.

It continues to be breezy/windy area-wide this eve. Some places such as Chander, Glendale & Luke AFB showing gusts around 40 mph. #azwx pic.twitter.com/w9DqIknhBB — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 7, 2017

Gusts are becoming a little stronger. Expect them to continue for much of today. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/XNKnokOQUO — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 6, 2017

