Spring fever! Free skiing at Snowbowl on Sunday

OK, so the Valley was baking in the triple digits this week. That doesn't mean ski season is over!

In fact, the Arizona Snowbowl is offering FREE skiing on Sunday, the last day of the season.

The resort will be open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

SUNDAY SPECIALS:

FREE lift tickets

$19 rentals for everyone

The retail store will offer up to 75 percent off winter outerwear and other merchandise

1 to 4 p.m. on the Agassiz Lodge deck: a live DJ and tacos and enchiladas, and drink specials.

Arizona Snowbowl is celebrating the longest season on record, staying open through Cinco de Mayo weekend for the first time.

[READ MORE: Arizona sees record heat for Cinco de Mayo]

Another milestone? The first high-speed chairlift at Snowbowl, the Grand Canyon Express, debuted on opening day back in November 2016

Here are some facts about the Grand Canyon Express:

Climbs 1,546 vertical feet - over a mile in length (5,801 feet)- in six minutes

Transports 1,800 riders per hour

Delivers skiers to an elevation of 10,900 feet above sea level on Ridge Trail

Spectacular views of the Grand Canyon

Is part of a master plan developed 14 years ago

“We’re very excited to extend the ski season into May at Arizona Snowbowl,” stated J.R. Murray, general manager at Snowbowl. “This will be the longest season Arizona Snowbowl has offered our snow enthusiasts and it’s been a fantastic ski season!”

RELATED: Conditions great for spring skiing at Snowbowl]

For more information, visit www.ArizonaSnowbowl.com.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.