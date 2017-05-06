ASU police says suspect wanted for slapping women's buttocks

ASU police are searching for a suspect wanted for slapping women on the buttocks.

Police say that on May 3 and May 4, a suspect on a black BMX bicycle rode behind three different females and slapped their buttocks.

The suspect is described as an African-American male who is 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, dark sunglasses and a black backpack.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the ASU police at 480-965-3456.

