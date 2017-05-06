Masked man allegedly robbed 2 Circle K stores with a baton

Police were searching for a man who allegedly robbed two Circle K stores in Phoenix with a baton. (Source: Silent Witness)

Police were searching for a man who allegedly robbed two Circle K stores in Phoenix with an expandable baton, according to a news release.

The robberies occurred Jan. 23 after the suspect, wearing a hoodie and a bandana as a mask, walked into Circle K stores on near 1600 Bell Road and 19800 N. 7th Street. The man allegedly threatened employees with an expandable baton as he stole cash and cigarettes, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

